First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 258,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,976 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 1.99% of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF worth $5,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LDSF. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LDSF opened at $18.97 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 1 year low of $18.93 and a 1 year high of $20.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.68.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%.

