AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,944 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $4,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 55.8% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 277.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 22,518 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the third quarter worth about $403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

ABC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.57.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $150.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.37 and its 200-day moving average is $140.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.92. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $111.34 and a 1 year high of $167.19. The company has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.45.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $57.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.26 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 349.46%. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.44%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $1,664,255.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,078,379 shares of company stock worth $912,048,947. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Profile (Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.