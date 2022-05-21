First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED) Stock Position Lifted by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,864 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 1.67% of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF worth $5,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DEED opened at $23.28 on Friday. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $26.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.84.

