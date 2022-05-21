Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 76,647 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,647 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $5,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 81,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period.

Shares of INDA stock opened at $40.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.39. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $38.21.

