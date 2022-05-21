Walmart (NYSE:WMT) PT Lowered to $160.00 at Bank of America

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Bank of America from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded Walmart from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $157.57.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $119.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Walmart has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.96. The company has a market capitalization of $328.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 48.17%.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total value of $1,308,444.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 22,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total value of $3,099,062.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,411,690 shares of company stock valued at $193,321,410. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 442.9% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

