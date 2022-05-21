Raymond James Trims Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Target Price to $150.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Walmart from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $157.57.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $119.20 on Wednesday. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.96. The company has a market capitalization of $328.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.17%.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $1,499,012.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,536,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,261,928.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $159,004,374.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,411,690 shares of company stock valued at $193,321,410. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,681,258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,716,452,000 after acquiring an additional 520,788 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,239,022 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,496,676,000 after acquiring an additional 201,552 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 48.0% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,431,684 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,297,510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,390,040 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,005,682,000 after acquiring an additional 280,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

