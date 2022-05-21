Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Given New $159.00 Price Target at MKM Partners

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by MKM Partners to $159.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. MKM Partners currently has a na rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $157.57.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of WMT opened at $119.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Walmart has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.96. The firm has a market cap of $328.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 48.17%.

In other news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $2,139,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total value of $1,308,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,411,690 shares of company stock valued at $193,321,410 over the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its position in Walmart by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 8,464 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,953 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,014,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in Walmart by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 28,838 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,295,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 363,101 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $54,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $817,000. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.