Walmart (NYSE:WMT) PT Set at $141.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $141.00 price target on Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

WMT has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $157.57.

Walmart stock opened at $119.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.95 and a 200 day moving average of $143.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Walmart will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.17%.

In other news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $2,139,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $1,499,012.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,261,928.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,411,690 shares of company stock valued at $193,321,410. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,507,971,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 14,883.3% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,224,266 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202,747 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Walmart by 54.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,529,531 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,049,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Walmart by 393.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,153,219 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $450,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

