Javier L. Evans Sells 1,005 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Stock

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) insider Javier L. Evans sold 1,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total value of $48,149.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,070.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of WBS stock opened at $45.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.05. Webster Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $44.55 and a twelve month high of $65.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. Webster Financial had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $498.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.61%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBS. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 443.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WBS. StockNews.com lowered Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James raised Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Piper Sandler raised Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Webster Financial in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.33.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

