Christopher Tiernan Seaver Sells 50,000 Shares of McCoy Global Inc. (TSE:MCB) Stock

McCoy Global Inc. (TSE:MCB – Get Rating) Director Christopher Tiernan Seaver sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.99, for a total transaction of C$49,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 285,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$281,020.50.

TSE MCB opened at C$0.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$27.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00. McCoy Global Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.60 and a twelve month high of C$1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.96 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.83.

McCoy Global (TSE:MCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$9.45 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that McCoy Global Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCoy Global Inc provides equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations that enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry primarily in Canada. It designs, produces, and distributes capital equipment to support wellbore integrity; and supports capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services, such as technical support, consumables, and replacement parts.

