Scot R. Jafroodi Sells 1,088 Shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) Stock

Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) VP Scot R. Jafroodi sold 1,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $49,504.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,878,968. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of IIIN stock opened at $39.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.04. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $30.12 and a one year high of $47.70. The firm has a market cap of $774.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $213.21 million for the quarter. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 35.52%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insteel Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 11.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 349,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,912,000 after buying an additional 34,736 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in Insteel Industries by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 16,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Insteel Industries by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 601,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,254,000 after purchasing an additional 16,742 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Insteel Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Insteel Industries in the first quarter worth $397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

