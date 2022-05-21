Rodney Jones-Tyson Buys 595 Shares of Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Stock

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) Director Rodney Jones-Tyson purchased 595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.82 per share, with a total value of $50,467.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 595 shares in the company, valued at $50,467.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE CSR opened at $83.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. Centerspace has a one year low of $70.06 and a one year high of $112.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.48.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($1.74). Centerspace had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Centerspace will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is a positive change from Centerspace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Centerspace’s payout ratio is currently -470.97%.

CSR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Centerspace in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centerspace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Centerspace has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.13.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Centerspace during the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Centerspace by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2021, Centerspace owned 62 apartment communities consisting of 11,579 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

