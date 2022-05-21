Walter George Powell Buys 6,000 Shares of Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) Stock

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX – Get Rating) CAO Walter George Powell bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.72 per share, for a total transaction of $52,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,313.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ ATCX opened at $8.34 on Friday. Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $15.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.34.
Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.08). Atlas Technical Consultants had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a negative return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $145.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlas Technical Consultants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Atlas Technical Consultants from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.
About Atlas Technical Consultants (Get Rating)
Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services that helps its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Atlas Technical Consultants (ATCX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Technical Consultants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Technical Consultants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.