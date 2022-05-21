Alan Stein Purchases 70,000 Shares of FAR Limited (ASX:FAR) Stock

FAR Limited (ASX:FARGet Rating) insider Alan Stein bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.75 ($0.52) per share, for a total transaction of A$52,430.00 ($36,664.34).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.27.

About FAR (Get Rating)

FAR Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company with primary assets located in Africa and Australia. The company holds a portfolio of exploration licenses in the Gambia, the Guinea-Bissau, and the Senegal projects in West and East Africa. It also holds a petroleum exploration permit in Western Australia.

