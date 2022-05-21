Alan Stein Purchases 70,000 Shares of FAR Limited (ASX:FAR) Stock

FAR Limited (ASX:FAR – Get Rating) insider Alan Stein bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.75 ($0.52) per share, for a total transaction of A$52,430.00 ($36,664.34).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.27.

About FAR

FAR Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company with primary assets located in Africa and Australia. The company holds a portfolio of exploration licenses in the Gambia, the Guinea-Bissau, and the Senegal projects in West and East Africa. It also holds a petroleum exploration permit in Western Australia.

