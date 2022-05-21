8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) SVP Matthew Zinn Sells 6,662 Shares

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) SVP Matthew Zinn sold 6,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $52,896.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,661 shares in the company, valued at $624,568.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Matthew Zinn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Sunday, May 15th, Matthew Zinn sold 3,763 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $29,878.22.

On Monday, April 18th, Matthew Zinn sold 762 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $8,237.22.

On Friday, March 18th, Matthew Zinn sold 499 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total transaction of $5,733.51.

EGHT stock opened at $7.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.61. The company has a market capitalization of $939.55 million, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. 8×8, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.49 and a fifty-two week high of $28.68.

8X8 ( NYSE:EGHT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $181.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.87 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.07% and a negative return on equity of 96.59%. 8X8’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in 8X8 by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 390,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after purchasing an additional 202,455 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 14,003,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,300,000 after buying an additional 178,100 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the first quarter valued at $192,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in 8X8 by 15.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 763,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,618,000 after buying an additional 103,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in 8X8 by 832.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EGHT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on 8X8 from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on 8X8 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research dropped their target price on 8X8 from $36.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley raised shares of 8X8 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.27.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

