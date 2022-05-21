Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Insider Justin Burgess Sells 6,000 Shares

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) insider Justin Burgess sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Justin Burgess also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 3rd, Justin Burgess sold 21,490 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $227,364.20.

DVAX stock opened at $10.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.54. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $21.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Dynavax Technologies ( NASDAQ:DVAX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 87.36% and a net margin of 23.12%. The business had revenue of $113.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 498.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 940.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 12,690.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,457 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the third quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the third quarter valued at $176,000. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

