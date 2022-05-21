Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Insider Justin Burgess Sells 6,000 Shares

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) insider Justin Burgess sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Justin Burgess also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 3rd, Justin Burgess sold 21,490 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $227,364.20.
DVAX stock opened at $10.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.54. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $21.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 498.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 940.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 12,690.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,457 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the third quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the third quarter valued at $176,000. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.
About Dynavax Technologies (Get Rating)
Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dynavax Technologies (DVAX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.