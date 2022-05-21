RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $55.09

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $55.09 and last traded at $55.23, with a volume of 1057 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.96.

A number of research analysts have commented on RICK shares. Noble Financial started coverage on RCI Hospitality in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised RCI Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. TheStreet raised RCI Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $505.88 million, a PE ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.88.

RCI Hospitality ( NASDAQ:RICK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $63.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.33 million. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 15.16%. On average, research analysts predict that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. This is an increase from RCI Hospitality’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Willis Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth approximately $369,000. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in RCI Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in RCI Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at $353,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in RCI Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in RCI Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at $336,000. Institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

