DeepMarkit (CVE:MKT) Stock Price Down 23.1%

DeepMarkit Corp. (CVE:MKT – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 23.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 78,468 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 123,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The firm has a market cap of C$17.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.58, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.63.

DeepMarkit Company Profile (CVE:MKT)

DeepMarkit Corp. develops and operates digital marketing/promotions platform for retailers and other businesses. Its DeepMarkit platform offers a range of promotion products and services that focus on game driven experiences and supporting various promotion models, including sweepstakes, giveaways, and contests.

