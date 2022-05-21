Rafferty Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) by 56.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,984 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fastly were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FSLY. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fastly by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,521,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,867,000 after purchasing an additional 249,398 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fastly by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fastly during the 4th quarter valued at $1,107,000. Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Fastly by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 42,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fastly during the 4th quarter worth $165,000. 65.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fastly alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on FSLY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Fastly from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Fastly from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Fastly from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Fastly from $28.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

In related news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $96,881.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 305,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,831,750.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 18,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $221,205.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 609,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,292,578.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 43,248 shares of company stock worth $559,464 over the last 90 days. 10.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FSLY opened at $11.93 on Friday. Fastly, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $64.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Fastly had a negative return on equity of 20.82% and a negative net margin of 63.54%. The company had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

Fastly Profile (Get Rating)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.