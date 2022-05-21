Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Exelixis from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Exelixis from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Exelixis from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.13.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Shares of Exelixis stock opened at $17.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.74. Exelixis has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $24.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.62.

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $356.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.22 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 19.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exelixis will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exelixis news, Director Stelios Papadopoulos sold 84,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $1,653,113.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan M. Garber sold 21,301 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $447,321.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 185,229 shares of company stock valued at $3,728,516. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 182.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 113,733 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 56.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 762,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,887,000 after acquiring an additional 274,652 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 3.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 62,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 10.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 22.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 49,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 9,041 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelixis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.