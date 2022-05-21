Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Trims Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. trimmed its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,594 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,973,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,309,954,000 after purchasing an additional 508,977 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,183,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $288,860,000 after purchasing an additional 77,493 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 28.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,002,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $281,153,000 after acquiring an additional 893,852 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,656,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $256,859,000 after acquiring an additional 89,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,635,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $251,010,000 after acquiring an additional 497,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 47,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $3,455,120.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,695,809.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,597 shares of company stock worth $8,980,210 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HIG. StockNews.com began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.58.

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $66.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.97. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.86 and a 1 year high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.18%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

