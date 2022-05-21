Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) PT Lowered to $36.00

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Bank of America from $55.00 to $36.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DOCS. Raymond James lowered their target price on Doximity from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Doximity from $70.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Doximity from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Doximity from $68.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Doximity from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Doximity currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $31.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.42. Doximity has a 1-year low of $27.06 and a 1-year high of $107.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion and a PE ratio of 48.54.

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Doximity had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 40.52%. The business had revenue of $93.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.17 million. Doximity’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Doximity will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Doximity news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,200 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $116,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 826 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $48,734.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,924 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOCS. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Doximity during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Doximity during the second quarter worth about $59,066,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Doximity during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Doximity during the third quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Doximity by 22,143.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 21,922 shares in the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

