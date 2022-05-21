Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) PT Lowered to $36.00

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Bank of America from $55.00 to $36.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DOCS. Raymond James lowered their target price on Doximity from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Doximity from $70.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Doximity from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Doximity from $68.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Doximity from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Doximity currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.79.
Shares of NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $31.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.42. Doximity has a 1-year low of $27.06 and a 1-year high of $107.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion and a PE ratio of 48.54.
In other Doximity news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,200 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $116,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 826 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $48,734.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,924 in the last ninety days.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOCS. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Doximity during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Doximity during the second quarter worth about $59,066,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Doximity during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Doximity during the third quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Doximity by 22,143.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 21,922 shares in the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Doximity Company Profile (Get Rating)
Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Doximity (DOCS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.