Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Acquired by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Catalent in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Catalent by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 269,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,533,000 after acquiring an additional 11,225 shares during the last quarter. SWM Advisors purchased a new position in Catalent in the fourth quarter valued at about $548,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Catalent by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 79,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Catalent by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Catalent stock opened at $100.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.44. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.34 and a fifty-two week high of $142.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.66.
Several research analysts have commented on CTLT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Catalent in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.88.
Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.
