Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Acquired by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Catalent in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Catalent by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 269,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,533,000 after acquiring an additional 11,225 shares during the last quarter. SWM Advisors purchased a new position in Catalent in the fourth quarter valued at about $548,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Catalent by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 79,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Catalent by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalent alerts:

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $100.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.44. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.34 and a fifty-two week high of $142.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.66.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 10.72%. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on CTLT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Catalent in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.88.

About Catalent (Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.