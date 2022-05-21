Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Boosts Stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 1,035.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 116.4% in the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 131.6% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $280.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $275.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $235.00 to $145.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $139.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.58.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total value of $244,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.57, for a total value of $801,119.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 56,534 shares of company stock valued at $6,270,060 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $89.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.22. The company has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of -0.66. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.03 and a 12-month high of $406.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 33.54%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

