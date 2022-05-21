Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Increases Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 337.7% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.85.

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total value of $398,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPC opened at $96.56 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $50.19 and a twelve month high of $98.29. The company has a market cap of $52.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.78.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.77%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

