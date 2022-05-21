Private Advisor Group LLC Has $5.21 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $5,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1,556.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IEUR opened at $49.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.68. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $60.11.

