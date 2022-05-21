Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,939 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $5,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 65,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,430,000 after purchasing an additional 14,406 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 27,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,977,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,909,000 after buying an additional 330,942 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $492.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $496.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $460.87. The company has a market capitalization of $118.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $355.43 and a 52-week high of $533.68.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.81 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.28 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.16%.

In other Anthem news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total value of $464,191.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total value of $8,155,949.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,116 shares of company stock worth $9,743,637 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANTM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Anthem from $453.00 to $574.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Anthem from $472.00 to $642.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen boosted their price objective on Anthem from $472.00 to $642.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $586.00 price target on Anthem and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Anthem from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anthem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $545.23.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

