Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DOCS. Zacks Investment Research raised Doximity from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Doximity from $72.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Doximity from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Doximity from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.79.
Doximity stock opened at $31.56 on Wednesday. Doximity has a twelve month low of $27.06 and a twelve month high of $107.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.54.
In other Doximity news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 29,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $1,636,369.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $48,734.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,200 shares of company stock worth $1,801,924.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Doximity during the first quarter worth about $6,497,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Doximity during the first quarter worth about $799,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Doximity by 6.9% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Doximity by 22.8% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,232,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Doximity by 62.5% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 23,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 8,913 shares during the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Doximity Company Profile (Get Rating)
Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.
