Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DOCS. Zacks Investment Research raised Doximity from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Doximity from $72.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Doximity from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Doximity from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.79.

Doximity stock opened at $31.56 on Wednesday. Doximity has a twelve month low of $27.06 and a twelve month high of $107.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.54.

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. Doximity had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 40.52%. The business had revenue of $93.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.17 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Doximity will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Doximity news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 29,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $1,636,369.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $48,734.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,200 shares of company stock worth $1,801,924.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Doximity during the first quarter worth about $6,497,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Doximity during the first quarter worth about $799,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Doximity by 6.9% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Doximity by 22.8% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,232,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Doximity by 62.5% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 23,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 8,913 shares during the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

