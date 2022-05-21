Pictet Asset Management SA Has $7.25 Million Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 154.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 40,780 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $7,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 136.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,213,030 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $209,508,000 after buying an additional 1,279,031 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 990.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 505,677 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $54,537,000 after buying an additional 459,318 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth $38,884,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,148,688 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $231,736,000 after buying an additional 283,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 653,899 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $70,523,000 after buying an additional 273,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total transaction of $840,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,334 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,226.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas F. Hawkins sold 8,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total transaction of $1,101,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,960 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FANG. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $130.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.20. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.93 and a twelve month high of $147.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.58.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.44. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 19.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.46%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

