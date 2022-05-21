Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.99 and last traded at $31.88. Approximately 15,626 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,048,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.31.

DOCS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Doximity from $72.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Doximity from $81.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Doximity from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Doximity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Doximity from $68.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.79.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.54.

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $93.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.17 million. Doximity had a net margin of 40.52% and a return on equity of 17.73%. Doximity’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Doximity news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $116,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $48,734.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,924 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Doximity by 81.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,501,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362,575 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Doximity by 153.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,170,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527,010 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Doximity by 559.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,682,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,056 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Doximity during the first quarter worth $115,584,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Doximity by 141.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,410,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

About Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

