Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $2.30 Million Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,334 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in LKQ by 241.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in LKQ by 3,788.9% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in LKQ by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

LKQ opened at $48.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.06 and a 200 day moving average of $52.53. The company has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.46. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $42.36 and a 12 month high of $60.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 20.19%. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. LKQ’s payout ratio is 26.81%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.20.

In other LKQ news, Director Patrick Berard sold 702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $34,903.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,994.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $251,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,552,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,031,012.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

