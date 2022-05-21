Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 12,224 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Pictet Asset Management SA trimmed its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,059 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,224 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $7,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 76.8% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

CHKP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $144.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.29.

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $122.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.13. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $107.85 and a fifty-two week high of $149.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 36.43%. The business had revenue of $542.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

