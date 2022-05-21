Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 152,331 Shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its stake in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) by 51.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 152,331 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.53% of Cowen worth $5,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cowen during the fourth quarter valued at $196,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cowen during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Cowen during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. 89.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:COWN opened at $23.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.72. Cowen Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.45 and a 12 month high of $44.07.

Cowen ( NASDAQ:COWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $331.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.27 million. Cowen had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 18.83%. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cowen Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.79%.

In other Cowen news, Director Lorence H. Kim acquired 30,000 shares of Cowen stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.03 per share, for a total transaction of $900,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brett H. Barth purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.78 per share, for a total transaction of $287,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cowen from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cowen from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cowen from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Cowen from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

