Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Lowers Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,411 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.14.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HON opened at $189.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $193.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.75. The company has a market capitalization of $129.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.42 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.06%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

