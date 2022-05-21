Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 10,000 Shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 332,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $2,698,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $2,742,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 118.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,823,000 after buying an additional 252,765 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Olema Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.34 and its 200 day moving average is $8.13. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $32.77.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts predict that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

