Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 1,094 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter worth $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 240.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $200.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $197.62 and a 1-year high of $259.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $235.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $285.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $276.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.94.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

