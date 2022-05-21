Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $2.59 Million Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 525.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $2,053,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $512.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.86.

ULTA opened at $343.05 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $312.35 and a one year high of $438.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $396.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $387.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.54.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.80. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 54.42%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.41 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 18.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

