Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $2.64 Million Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 277.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,673 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 512.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 49 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,016.7% in the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $341.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $376.58 and its 200-day moving average is $446.95. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $321.15 and a 52 week high of $567.57. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.71.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.57). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.72%.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $54,389.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,714. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total transaction of $63,159.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

DPZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $487.00 to $424.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $433.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $440.04.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

