Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. trimmed its position in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) by 65.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,694 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $2,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,001,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,560,000 after purchasing an additional 55,305 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 5.6% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 868,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,268,000 after acquiring an additional 46,231 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 11.1% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,631,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 1.4% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 391,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,943,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 368,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,060,000 after acquiring an additional 9,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 7,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.38, for a total transaction of $829,832.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.81, for a total transaction of $457,835.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,970 shares in the company, valued at $3,266,325.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,996 shares of company stock worth $2,806,208. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KRTX shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $178.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Karuna Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.22.

Shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock opened at $104.53 on Friday. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.26 and a 52-week high of $161.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.21.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.10) by $0.15. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.10) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

