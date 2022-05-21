Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,903 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 5,172 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 475.4% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 397 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,410.3% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 589 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $70.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $66.19 and a 52 week high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.90%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.69.

In related news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total transaction of $422,948.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total transaction of $559,118.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,703 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,347. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

