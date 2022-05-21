Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $2.57 Million Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. cut its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,124 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Welltower by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 715,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,334,000 after acquiring an additional 19,298 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in Welltower by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 6,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Welltower by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,502,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $557,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,663 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in Welltower by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 5,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $88.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.45. The company has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a PE ratio of 117.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.86 and a twelve month high of $99.43.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.42%. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. Welltower’s payout ratio is 325.34%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WELL shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Welltower from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Welltower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.44.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

