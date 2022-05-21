Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Buys 654 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 52,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 3,977 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,734,000. Guardian Capital LP grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 66,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,793,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DLR opened at $131.10 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.35 and a 52-week high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $37.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.07 and a 200-day moving average of $150.21.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($1.40). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 31.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 101.25%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $152.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.21.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

