Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 75.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,818 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 178,924 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,367,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 174,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,658 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.9% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 39,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 193,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,128,000 after purchasing an additional 11,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Terrance Lillis bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.31 per share, with a total value of $41,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,620. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CFG opened at $37.75 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.76 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.44.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 30.67% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.05%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CFG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.60.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

