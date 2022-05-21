Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 2,874 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,874 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 4.3% during the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 98,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,750,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 58,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 92.9% in the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 1,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.34, for a total transaction of $399,193.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,903.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total transaction of $1,820,638.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,447,270.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,822 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,256. Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STZ opened at $234.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.14 billion, a PE ratio of -1,302.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.23. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.35 and a fifty-two week high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -516.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.29.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

