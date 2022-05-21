Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 56.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,979 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 151,398 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,916 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in Halliburton by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 12,020 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Halliburton by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 9,432 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,859 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,576 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Halliburton news, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $200,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,062. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $122,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 286,790 shares of company stock worth $11,033,166 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:HAL opened at $36.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.36 and its 200 day moving average is $30.85. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $42.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Halliburton had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

HAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.93.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

