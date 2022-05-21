Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Reduces Stock Position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. cut its holdings in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 51.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,247 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 167,843 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 0.05% of SLM worth $3,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLM. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in SLM by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in SLM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SLM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in SLM by 217.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,937 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 6,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $107,020.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Mcgarry sold 22,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total value of $454,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,990 shares of company stock worth $857,754 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

SLM opened at $17.55 on Friday. SLM Co. has a one year low of $15.34 and a one year high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.37 and its 200-day moving average is $18.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.22.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.35). SLM had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 31.67%. The firm had revenue of $375.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.28%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SLM. Citigroup reduced their price objective on SLM from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on SLM in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens downgraded SLM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.93.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

