Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 8,821 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,821 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $3,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSX. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 579.4% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.98.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $295,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,516,769.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 10,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $499,999.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,225.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 99,579 shares of company stock valued at $4,301,895 over the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $39.22 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $37.96 and a 52 week high of $47.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.00, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.56.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

