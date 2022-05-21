Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $3.24 Million Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 138.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 549 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in NVR were worth $3,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVR. FIL Ltd boosted its position in NVR by 11.5% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 53,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $255,227,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of NVR by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 42,370 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $250,359,000 after acquiring an additional 8,760 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVR by 2.6% during the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,677,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of NVR by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 26,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in NVR by 0.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,707 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,447,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of NVR from $5,300.00 to $4,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5,167.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,134.25.

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $4,262.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4,489.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $5,040.05. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4,087.17 and a 1 year high of $5,982.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $116.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $100.47 by $16.09. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. NVR had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 47.99%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $63.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 539.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

