American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Position Increased by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $3,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 47,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in American International Group by 21.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in American International Group during the third quarter valued at about $380,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in American International Group by 45.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 67,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after buying an additional 21,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in American International Group by 19.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wolfe Research lowered American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.11.

American International Group stock opened at $55.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.24. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.54 and a 52 week high of $65.73.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.07%.

American International Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

