Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 5,447 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. cut its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,447 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $3,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 146.7% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 166.3% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $92,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,018.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $2,002,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,822,037.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

FITB has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.61.

FITB opened at $35.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.62 and its 200 day moving average is $43.75. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 31.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.38%.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

